Mumbai Crime: Woman chops off genitals of man harassing her for sexual favours

Fed up with repeated sexual advances, married woman takes the drastic step with the help of two friends; victim's condition is serious

A 42-year-old woman, enraged by constant pestering for sex, bobbitised a 27-year-old man with the help of two male friends in Dombivli near Mumbai. The woman and her two accomplices have been arrested by the Manpada police for the gory act. The victim is admitted in AIMS hospital and his condition is reported to be serious.



According to Manpada police officials, the 27-year-old man, identified as Tushar Pujare, a resident of Nandgaon in Dombivli east was harassing the 42-year-old woman for sexual favours. Despite making it clear that she was not interested in any relationship with Pujare, he tries to get close to her.



Things apparently got out of hand when Tushar landed up at the woman’s house and told her husband that he wanted to marry his wife, which resulted in a huge quarrel between the woman and her husband. The woman was livid and hatched a plan with the help of two male friends to teach Pujara a lesson.





Crime PI Girish Gore of Manpada Police station said, "The woman had told Tushar not to follow her but he did not listen to her. He used to send her lewd messages and tried to force her into a relationship."

Swapnil Pujare, elder brother of Tushar said, "On 25 December around 7 pm, my brother got a call from Tejas Mhatre, who asked Tushar to meet him for loan related purpose. Around 9.40pm my wife Swapnali received a call from Tushar’s cell phone and the caller said that Tushar is seriously injured and has been admitted to Life Care Hospital, Dombivli."

When Swapnil reached the hospital, he was shocked to see his brother badly beaten up and his genital was cut off. The family shifted Tushar to AIIMS hospital and informed the cops. A case was registered at Manpada Police station and investigations got underway.

During investigations, the cops found out that three persons were involved in the attack and one of them was a woman. The cops managed to zero in on the accused woman after getting a vital clue from youngsters who brought Tushar’s abandoned bike to the police station. The cops rushed to her place in Yashwant Nagar and nabbed the accused.



According to the investigating officer, as per the plan, an accomplice of the accused woman called Tushar and asked him to reach an area, which was isolated. The woman and the other two co-accused reached the spot early and when Tushar arrived, they nabbed him and beat him up. The accused then chopped off his genitals with his knife.



Later, the accused trio took Tushar to the hospital and fled. Cops have booked Rachna Gotaskar, Tejas Mhatre, Satish Kenia under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (Conspiracy), 325 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) 352 (criminal force), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (Common intention).

