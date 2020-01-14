Mumbai Crime: Woman hangs self over dowry torture by in-laws in Bhandup

A 30-year-old Chartered Accountant, Manisha Shelke, who worked for a company in BKC, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her paternal house in Bhandup. According to the police, in a suicide note left by her, she said the continuous harassment meted out to her by her husband and in-laws over a dowry demand forced her to take the extreme step. Based on the note, the Bhandup police registered a case of abetment of suicide and arrested the accused trio from their residence in Kharghar.

Police sources said that the incident took place around 11.30pm on January 12 at Shelke's paternal house in Tiwari chawl, Bhandup Tembhipada. A police officer said, "Her husband Saiprasad Vasant Shelke, 30, father in-law, Vasant Shelke, 61, and mother in-law, Heera Shelke, 55, have been arrested in the matter based on the suicide note recovered from the deceased's residence. Senior PI of Bhandup police station, Shyam Shinde, said, "The matter is being investigated further."

According to police sources, Manisha hanged herself using a scarf. On spotting her body hanging from the ceiling, her brother Mayur immediately rushed her to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where the on-duty doctor declared her brought dead.

Mayur said, "My sister was being tortured a lot. On Sunday afternoon she called and told me about the harassment she was facing over the dowry that her in-laws wanted from her. I went to her in-laws' house and got her back home, where she committed suicide."

