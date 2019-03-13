Mumbai Crime: Youth held for blackmailing girls with morphed pics in Vakola

crime

The accused, identified as Janam Porwal, used to steal the pictures from the girls' social media accounts, upload them on porn sites and then blackmail them

Janam Porwal

The Vakola Police have arrested the son of a businessman from Ahmedabad for allegedly blackmailing girls by morphing their photos. The accused, identified as Janam Porwal, 20, used to steal the pictures from the girls' social media accounts, upload them on porn sites and then blackmail them.

The Std XII dropout would mostly target minors with public social media accounts. Two minors have filed cases against him at Vakola police station. Vakola PSI Devidas Arnaye gathered digital evidence against Porwal for more than a month, but could not find his location as he was calling and threatening victims through apps.

Finally, Porwal was tracked to Khanpur, Ahmedabad. DCP Anil Kumbhare said, "We appeal to others to come forward and report anyone they see misusing social media to threaten women."

