Mumbai: Customs joint commissioner booked for brutally caning trader, denies charges

The Joint Commissioner in Customs department has been booked for mercilessly caning a trader who was summoned by the officer at his Ballard Estate office regarding an investigation.

The 28-year-old complainant Nallakannan Lingathar, who owns two trading companies - Deltron International and Subsea Corporation in Goregoan, was summoned by the Customs official.

“I reached Customs office on October 1 at Ballard Estate where joint commissioner Raghavendra Singh brutally assaulted me for not succumbing to his demands. I am a trader and had signed a deal of Rs 1 crore with an exporter called Ronera Overseas Pvt Ltd. But the deal was cancelled and I returned the money to the exporter,” Lingathar told Mid-day.

Lingathar said he had no role in any fraud and was called at Customs office only because the transaction of business deal reflected in his bank statement.

“I kept saying that I have not committed any offence yet the joint commissioner of rummaging and intelligence department of Customs, Raghavendra Singh, thrashed me with a 4-ft-long stick for three hours. He also wanted me to sign on a paper to confess an offence which I have not committed,” Lingathar added.

Lingathar also accused the joint commissioner of demanding a huge sum of money to end the investigation. “When I refused to give money, he beat me up mercilessly for three hours. I am unable to move my hand,” said Lingathar, adding that he was only allowed to leave the Customs office at 10 pm on October 1.

After getting himself treated at a hospital, Lingathar approached MRA Marg police station and registered case against Raghavendra Singh. “A team from police from MRA Marg police station reached Ballard Estate office but they were not allowed to conduct the panchnama of the spot where I was brutally assaulted," Lingathar said.

An officer attached to MRA Marg police station confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Section 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Raghavendra Singh.

“The veracity of allegation is being probed. We have registered a case as there were brutal assault marks on the complainant's body. We need to verify if it was caused by the assault at Customs office or these are self-inflicted wounds to evade interrogation in a fraud,” the police officer said.

However, the Customs officer Raghavendra Singh has denied the allegation and told Mid-day that Lingathar is playing the victim card to protect himself as he is involved in a serious fraud.

“Lingathar is a fraud and he has created a drama to safeguard himself. He has not been assaulted by any Customs official. The allegations levelled against me are entirely baseless and incorrect. We will file our reply to the allegations soon," Raghavendra Singh told Mid-day.

