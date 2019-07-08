Mumbai Customs lift Hussain Silver Cup

national

In a battle of first-time finalists, Mumbai Customs began with a flourish when Sakir Hussain (8th) drove home a penalty-corner past goalkeeper Yash Gondaliya to take the lead.

Mumbai Customs completed their maiden win with an easy 3-1 win over Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) to lift the 8th Hussain Silver Cup at the Maj. Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Sunday.

Five minutes from the break, Sports Authority of Gujarat reply in an identical fashion as their opponents with Dhruvil Patel (25th) scoring to share honours 1-1 at the break.



On the switchover, Mumbai Customs, coached by Rahul Singh, struck early when Iktedar Ishret (31sT) netted. SAG, thereafter, went into a slump and defended for most of the time. Seven minutes from time skipper and Player of the Tournament Jayesh Jadhav (53rd) completed the scoreline.



In the third-place play-off, Income Tax Department, Pune downed Mumbai Republicans 2-0 with strikes in the second half. Nitin Kumar (36th) and Ashish Cheti (39th) scored to settle the issue.

Later the prizes were given away by Chief Guest Olympian Dhanraj Pillay in the presence of Manish Anand, Vice President, Hockey Maharashtra; Manoj Bhore, General Secretary, Hockey Maharashtra in the presence of Firoz Shaikh, Joint Secretary Hockey Maharashtra and Patron Late Hussain Nabi Hockey and Sports Foundation. Vibhakar Telore, Vice President of the Foundation proposed a vote of thanks.

RESULTS

Final: Mumbai Customs: 3 (Sakir Hussain 8th; Iktedar Ishret) 31st; Jayesh Jadhav 53rd) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat: 1 (Dhruvil Patel 25th). HT: 1-1

III-Place: Income Tax Department, Pune: 2 (Nitin Kumar 36th; Ashish Cheti 39th) bt Mumbai Republicans: 0. HT: 0-0

OTHER AWARDS

Best Goalkeeper: Yash Gondalia (SAG)

Best Defender: Ajitesh Roy (Income Tax Dept, Pune)

Best Half: Venkatesh Devkar (Mumbai Republicans)

Best Forward: Talib Shah (Hockey Pune)

Player of the Tournament: Jayesh Jadhav (Mumbai Customs)

Highest Scorer: Akash Sapkal (Railway Police Boys)

Sincere Player: Aditya Rasala (Rovers Academy ‘A)

Promising Team: Mumbai Republicans

Best Player (Officials Choice): Iktedar Ishret (Mumbai Customs)

