Mumbai: Cylinder blast in Vikhroli kills one; injures 2 others

national

The severely injured worker has been identified as Pannalal Yadav, who has been rushed to Rajawadi hospital for immediate medical attention, said police

All Pictures/ Diwakar Sharma

A cylinder blast that took place in Vikhroli West on Tuesday morning has severely injured one person and while two others had minor burn injuries. The severely injured worker has been identified as Pannalal Yadav, who has been rushed to Rajawadi hospital for immediate medical attention, said police. He later succumbed to his injuries

The impact of the blast was so severe that Yadav lost his left leg and his left hand. "The explosion was huge. Yadav bled profusely after the blast," said one of the eyewitnesses.

Also Read: Jogeshwari Cylinder explosion: 50-year-old fights for life with 70 per cent burns

The fire brigade team and the Parksite police have rushed to the spot.

"The commercial gas cylinder exploded while unloading from a truck at 10 am. It is a commercial place naming Bombay Gas Suppliers Private Limited in Ambewadi area. One of its workers got severely injured and has been rushed to Rajawadi hospital," Vilas Jadhav, senior inspector of Parksite police station told mid-day.

Also Read: Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire, no casualty in Rajasthan

Sources told mid-day that the BMC had sent them several notices to stop gas pilferage in the area.

The zonal deputy commissioner of police Akhilesh Singh said, "The due legal procedures are being followed and we are in the process of registering a case against the person responsible for this incident."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates