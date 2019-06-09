Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire, no casualty in Rajasthan
"The fire engulfed the vehicle and most of the LPG cylinders exploded," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident. There was no clarity on the number of cylinders the truck was carrying.
Jaipur: A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said. While most of the cylinders exploded, no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said. "The moving truck caught fire on Sunday morning. The driver parked it at an isolated place along a highway and informed the locals and the police," SHO Sanderao Police Station Dholaram said. "The fire engulfed the vehicle and most of the LPG cylinders exploded," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident. There was no clarity on the number of cylinders the truck was carrying.
In another case, two persons were charred to death in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit near Sattur in the district, police said. Friction during mixing of chemicals caused the blast in which the two workers, both aged 50, died, they said. Some 46 sheds in the factory were razed to the ground in the incident. Fire service personnel doused the fire after a two-hour battle.
A massive inferno engulfed Kranti Fireworks at Bhaimala village, 10 km from Alibaug. At least 6 people were killed and 17 were injured in the incident. According to top officials, the cause of the fire is unknown. Firemen took four hours to douse the flames. However, officers were engaged in cooling down the site. "10 women and six men were rushed to Alibaug Civil Hospital. The Poynad police station got a call, after which the MIDC fire brigade reached the site,” said Milind Sonawane, assistant station officer, MIDC Water Works.
Top Stories
-
Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
-
8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
-
Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
-
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
-
Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
-
Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
-
SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
-
World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
-
Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
-
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
-
Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
-
SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
-
Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
-
Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
-
Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
-
Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
-
Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Watch: Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder godown, triggers chain of explosions