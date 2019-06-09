Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire, no casualty in Rajasthan

national

Representational image

Jaipur: A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said. While most of the cylinders exploded, no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said. "The moving truck caught fire on Sunday morning. The driver parked it at an isolated place along a highway and informed the locals and the police," SHO Sanderao Police Station Dholaram said. "The fire engulfed the vehicle and most of the LPG cylinders exploded," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident. There was no clarity on the number of cylinders the truck was carrying.

In another case, two persons were charred to death in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit near Sattur in the district, police said. Friction during mixing of chemicals caused the blast in which the two workers, both aged 50, died, they said. Some 46 sheds in the factory were razed to the ground in the incident. Fire service personnel doused the fire after a two-hour battle.

A massive inferno engulfed Kranti Fireworks at Bhaimala village, 10 km from Alibaug. At least 6 people were killed and 17 were injured in the incident. According to top officials, the cause of the fire is unknown. Firemen took four hours to douse the flames. However, officers were engaged in cooling down the site. "10 women and six men were rushed to Alibaug Civil Hospital. The Poynad police station got a call, after which the MIDC fire brigade reached the site,” said Milind Sonawane, assistant station officer, MIDC Water Works.

