Jogeshwari Cylinder explosion: 50-year-old fights for life with 70 per cent burns

national

Of the 15 people who were injured in a cylinder blast at a room in Jogeshwari's Hanuman Chawl on Tuesday, 50-year-old Shakuntala Kagal suffered the worst injuries

Representational Image

The explosion occurred in a Jogeshwari chawl after the gas from a cylinder kept inside a tea vendor's room leaked and spread in the locality; 15 people were injured in the explosion.

Of the 15 people who were injured in a cylinder blast at a room in Jogeshwari's Hanuman Chawl on Tuesday, 50-year-old Shakuntala Kagal suffered the worst injuries. Though she was initially admitted to the Trauma Care Hospital along with the other injured, later she had to be shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli due to her serious condition.

According to sources, the explosion occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday after the gas leaked out of the cylinder and spread in the locality. A fire official said the cylinder was kept in one of the hutments owned by a tea seller, who had forgotten to turn of the gas supply.

"When he was not at home, the gas leaked. On smelling it, some of the locals called the vendor when he returned to turn off the supply. After switching off the supply when he turned on the light, a spark led to the explosion," said the fire official.

He further said that a lot of people who had gathered in the narrow lane suffered burn injuries and even the first floor of the neighbour's hutment collapsed due to the explosion.

While 13 of the injured, who suffered 5-30 per cent burns, were taken to Trauma Care Hospital, the rest were admitted to Cooper and Sion hospitals. Speaking about Kagal, a doctor from Kasturba Hospital said, "She suffered 65-70 per cent burns on the face, neck and chest. Her condition is still critical."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates