Mumbai: Dadar station to get a touch of South Korea

The mega plan of upgrading the Dadar railway stations on the Western and Central Railway sections has finally got a boost with a deal expected to be signed between a South Korean joint venture and the Indian Railway Station Redevelopment Corporation in the next 10 days. Rahul Shewale, MP from South Central Mumbai, told mid-day that the deal was to be struck on July 10.

"After much delay, the long-pending MoU is expected to be signed soon. The main plan is to construct an elevated pedestrian zone and an underground parking facility with an internal road between the two stations," said Shewale. This is part of the station redevelopment project funded by a South Korean initiative.

He further said, "This plan has been pending for quite some time now. It was to happen earlier but got delayed due to the lockdown and other issues. Once this is done, the designs and other elements can be finalised. Dadar is the railway hub of Mumbai and caters to over 10 lakh passengers daily. It is important to build a proper station unit with ancillary facilities. At present, the unit is pretty scattered and it has two separate stations. If that amount of land can be utilised properly, it can become a hub of urban renewal."

Shewale said that he had got an in-principle nod from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the Rs 456-crore revamp. He said the new plan was in sync with Development Plan 2034 and included various amenities for commuters. It would also provide seamless connectivity to both the stations and roads. The project includes pedestrian subways underground and commercial complexes, or a circulating area, at the top.

