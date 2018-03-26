Mumbai: Depressed constable from Virar jumps to death from building terrace

Dalvi, who is survived by his wife and son, Bhushan, lived on the fourth floor of his building in Dongarpada's Amod Society

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old constable from Virar committed suicide on Saturday night. The man, who was sufferring from depression, jumped off his building terrace.

THe deceased has been identified as Kishor Dalwi, who was posted at Nagpada with Mumbai Police’s Motor Transport department. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Gajendra Singh Patil, an officer from Virar police station, as having stated, "Dalwi had been suffering from depression since July 2017, and was undergoing treatment at J J Hospital. He was on leave due to his ailment."

Dalvi, who is survived by his wife and son, Bhushan, lived on the fourth floor of his building in Dongarpada's Amod Society. Dalvi had gone for a post-dinner stroll with his wife after he which he went to the building's terrance and took the fatal plunge. While he was rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered.

