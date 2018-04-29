Mumbai: Development Plan 2034 to 'open' industrial land for citizens

The new regulation, said a BMC source, once notified, will allow conversion of areas designated as industrial zone to commercial and residential spaces



The new open spaces that will be made available will be used to build gardens, playgrounds and other amenities for the benefit of citizens, said a source. File pic

If a new proposal in the Development Plan (DP) and Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCR) 2034 is anything to go by, Mumbai is likely to get more public open spaces in the near future.

The new regulation, said a BMC source, once notified, will allow conversion of areas designated as industrial zone to commercial and residential spaces. The source added that the planning committee — appointed by the state government to hear suggestions and objections of the citizens on the draft DP — had recommended that if 4,000 sqm or up to 2 ha of industrial area is converted, 10% of the land be given as public open space to the BMC. “This means that the bigger the area that is converted, the more the open space that will be added to the city's account,” said officials.

Previously, there was no provision for using industrial land for open spaces. The new open spaces will be used to build gardens, playgrounds and other amenities for the benefit of citizens, said the source. “We are focusing on creating more open spaces and are, thus, encouraging converting industrial zones that are lying vacant,” a BMC official added.

Meanwhile, the BMC is also making rules more stringent for land that has been reserved under the DP 2034, but is currently being used for other amenities. If this land is redeveloped, the developers will have to create the amenities it was reserved for. “This amenity will have to be provided before 75 per cent development work on the project is completed. If this is delayed, the FSI given to the developers will also be delayed," said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

