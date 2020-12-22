Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

New cub on the block

Tigress Karishma peers out of her glass partition at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. The Byculla zoo isn't open to visitors currently.

Unlocking Kala Ghoda



An installation at a pre-lockdown edition of KGAF

With its unique installations, diverse programming, and of course, the annual opportunity to hop around SoBo's art district, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is easily Mumbai's most popular annual cultural spectacle. However, with COVID-19 playing spoilsport, the festival will take on a digital format, and come to viewers as KGAF Unlocked from February 6 to 14.



Brinda Miller

Artist and honorary chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association, Brinda Miller, told this diarist that the decision to continue the festival, albeit virtually, was taken to maintain continuity. "The hustle-bustle of the physical space is wonderful, but who knows, this [digital format] might be the permanent way. We have to move with the times. This is good in a way, as it brings a freshness and a different approach to the festival," she said.

The line-up of the nine-day festival has been curated with a focus on making people happy. "People are exhausted from all the negativity. We want to keep the energy up. There will be a lot of stand-up comedy, improv, and fun discussions on music, dance and theatre. We will do a lot of workshops, especially on food, and virtual marketplaces. There will also be a lot of international programming," she shared, hinting there might be some quirky collaborations among artistes. She added that KGAF will also include a fun arts and science programme for kids this year, apart from contests. That's something to look forward to.

Kitab Khana will be back

Earlier this month, Fort-based bookstore Kitab Khana witnessed a fire, prompting messages of concern among bibliophiles across the city. While no one was hurt, the fate of about 72,000 books was at stake. COO T Jagath, in a recent video, thanked readers for their "overwhelming support" and promised to open the doors soon. Speaking to this diarist, he revealed that almost all books were damaged. "We're awaiting some clearances [to go ahead with restoration]. We plan to reopen on March 2, which is our 10th anniversary, but let's see what happens," he added. We'll be waiting.

Pink in the face



Malhotra with the restored mural at Bandra Steps

Bandra Steps' Pink Lady has received a facelift, courtesy Mehak Malhotra, a visual artist and founder of Giggling Monkey Studio. "Jas Charanjiva, who created the mural, posted a request for its restoration on social media and I volunteered. The art carries a powerful message of resistance that is, unfortunately, as pertinent today as it was at the time of its creation in 2012. Interestingly, the lower half of the Pink Lady's face, which is typically covered by a mask, needed the most work," Malhotra told this diarist. Earlier this year, the Pink Lady travelled to San Francisco's Asian Art Museum, where it occupies 318 sq ft of space.

Battle over the Bard

Students from more than 75 schools from 22 cities, apart from adults, battled it out for Shakespeare Slam, an annual event put together by Helen O'Grady International, as it concluded with a digital finale over the weekend. We were happy to learn that winners from the city included JBCN International School, Oshiwara, and Billabong High International School, Santacruz. "The event brought the love for Shakespeare to light and [showed that] the Bard still remains relevant today," said Arpita Mittal, CEO, Helen O'Grady International, India.

Thane Creek gets a clean-up



A volunteer cleans up at Thane Creek during the drive

Thane Creek might be one of the largest such water bodies in Asia, but it's facing two major problems - pollution due to rampant waste, and encroachment because of the TMC's waterfront development projects. NGO Muse Foundation recently collaborated with local bodies to sensitise people about this issue, organising a clean-up drive so that they see for themselves how serious the situation is. "We wanted them to see the sort of garbage that is being dumped by citizens, and also register a protest against the civic body's development plans," said the founder Nishant Bangera.

