Mumbai: Disabled girls abandoned at Sion hospital

national

On July 5, around 5.15pm, a woman approached the cops on duty at the Sion Hospital gate informing them of two girls, aged 3 and 2, who were sitting on a bench in front of counter no. 13 and crying

Sion Hospital. File Pic

Two young girls with defects in their legs were found abandoned at Sion Hospital on Saturday. A patient's relative saw the girls crying on a bench and informed the on-duty cops who launched a search for the parents. When they could not find them, the Sion cops took custody of the children and produced them before the Children Welfare Committee (CWC), which has sent both girls to the shelter home. An FIR was lodged against unknown people at Sion police station.

On July 5, around 5.15pm, a woman approached the cops on duty at the Sion Hospital gate informing them of two girls, aged 3 and 2, who were sitting on a bench in front of counter no. 13 and crying.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Teen surrenders after running over 74-year old on Sion-Trombay road

The police rushed to the spot and asked them about their parents. All the elder girl could remember was that their mother's name is Kanta. She did not know where they came from. Both girls are unable to stand on their feet. The Sion cops questioned the people around the counter and even checked CCTV footage, but could not find anything. "We took the girls into custody and have tried to get them to remember where they came from," an officer from Sion police station said.

"Our officers tried to get some clue from the girls, but both could not speak much. We produced them before the CWC, which sent them to the shelter home," said Lalita Gaikwad, senior inspector, Sion police station. "We are checking CCTV cameras installed across the hospital and at the gates to get some clue. Both girls were found with a plastic bag containing their clothes," she added.

An offence has been registered against unknown people under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it).

Also read: Mumbai rains: Man finds he only travelled from CST to Sion on overnight train journey due to delay

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates