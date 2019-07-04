Mumbai rains: Man finds he only travelled from CST to Sion on overnight train journey due to delay

mumbai-rains

A jeweller from Jalgaon, Dhanraj Lunia and six of his family members rushed to Mumbai as soon as they heard of the death of their niece.

As they neared Mumbai on Monday, the train kept getting delayed because of heavy rainfall in the city. They had already missed the funeral by the time they reached Malad, at the home of the deceased.

Lunia told Mumbai Mirror, "It was raining and it did not make much sense to stay on in Mumbai so we decided to return to Jalgaon on Monday night itself."

Lunia and his family decided to take the Amritsar Express which leaves CST at 11:30 om and reaches Jalgaon at 6:15 am. As the trains were running late, Lunia decided to not fret and just went off to sleep.

As they woke up refreshed at 6 am, they found that the train had stopped. He woke up his family members and prepared to get down at Jalgaon junction but to his surprise, the train had only reached Sion station. Lunia said, "It was unbelievable but what could we do?”

Lunia took his family for breakfast outside the station. Eventually, the train was sent back to Dadar where the engine was changed as it had been damaged in the rain and it finally departed for Jalgaon at 12 noon on Tuesday.

