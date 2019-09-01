Mumbai doctor gets felicitated for operating on Asia's heaviest woman

mumbai

Dr. Shashank helped Amita Rajani, Asia's heaviest woman to successfully lose weight through bariatric surgery

Dr. Shashank Shah was awarded the National Excellence Award 2019

Dr. Shashank Shah, a bariatric surgeon and founder of LaparoObeso Centre, Pune renowned recently made a world record by operating on Asia's heaviest woman Amita Rajani who lost over 200 kgs after bariatric surgery. Recently, Dr. Shashank was felicitated by the 'World Book of Records', London for helping Amita Rajani, a resident of Vasai, Palghar district, Maharashtra, who pre-operatively weighed 300 kgs and was Asia's heaviest woman to lose 214 kgs after bariatric surgery.

Dr. Shashank also added another feather to his cap by getting himself registered in the 'India Book Of Records' and bagging the 'National Excellence Award 2019'. The 42-year-old woman, Amita Rajani, who is a resident of Vasai, weighed 300 kgs and was the heaviest Asian woman to have successfully undergone a weight loss surgery.

After successfully undergoing weight loss surgery, Amita Rajanai weighs 86 kgs after four years. Dr. Shah's felicitation programme was conducted in Indore, wherein he was honored by Dr. Diwakar Sukul, the President of 'World Book of Records'. Virendra Sharma, Indian-origin MP in the UK Parliament, and Dr. Poonam Shah, bariatric physician were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Shah, a bariatric surgeon, and founder of LaparoObeso Centre, Pune said, "I am thankful to be honored by the 'World Book of Records'. Till date, there are no reports of any patient losing so much of weight. I am happy that even though the bariatric surgery was challenging, we successfully pulled it off, and the results were more gratifying. I am glad that I could help Amita Rajani (who was bed-ridden), to cut down those excess kilos, move freely, and live life the way she wanted to."

