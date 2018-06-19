Mumbai double tragedy: Kandivli family loses two sons within few hours

Elder sibling ends life following the death of his younger brother, leaving the entire Mumbai-based family in shock

Representational pic

A 22-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train between Kandivli and Borivli railway station on Sunday evening, seven hours after his younger brother’s death, who succumbed during treatment in a hospital in Kandivli west.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Mushtaque Ali Khan, a resident of 90 feet road Gandhinagar, Ganesh Nagar area in Kandivli west. According to sources, Mushtaque’s young sibling, Ajmal, who was seven years old, was undergoing treatment after a fall 10 days ago. His condition became critical and he was admitted to a hospital in Kandivli, but died during treatment. Mushtaque was deeply shocked by his brother’s death and skipped the funeral, according to relatives.

During Ajmal’s last rites, the family could not find Mushtaq in the cemetery and began searching for him but failed to trace him. In the night around 9:30 pm a family person received a call from the Borivali GRP about Mushtaque’s tragedy. The family was already in trauma following Ajmal’s death and when the news of Mushtaque’s demise reached his father’s ears, he lost his consciousness, said a family member. The news of Mushtaque’s death has not been told to of his mother, the family member added.

Mustaque loved his younger brother very much and when the latter's condition became critical in the hospital he told a family member that it would be difficult for him to survive if If anything happens to Ajmal. Mushtaque was the eldest among three brothers and resided with his parents in Gandhinagar area. Senior police Inspector of Government railway police, Anil Patil, said that they are still probing if it was a suicide or did Mushtaque fall accidentally. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Also Read - Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Man Tries To Kill Wife On Girlfriend's Request

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates