Mumbai: Drug peddlers in 'hiding' after NCB begins Sushant Singh Rajput case probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has an eye on Bollywood and the alleged rave parties here. The NCB has contacted all its informers for the investigation, and due to this many drug peddlers have allegedly gone underground. An NCB official said that there are around 400 drug peddlers across Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recovered a WhatsApp chat from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile, which was about drugs. Neeraj, an employee of Rajput, had also said in his statement that he had put drugs into Rajput's cigarette. After this the ED wrote a letter to the NCB asking them to investigate the drugs angle. The WhatsApp chat showed that Chakraborty was communicating with Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Aarya about drugs. Hence he was called to Mumbai and questioned by the ED on Monday.



ED wanted to know how Gaurav Aarya and Chakraborty met

Aarya reached the ED's office at 10.30 am on Monday, after which he was questioned till 7.30 pm. Aarya owns a hotel in Goa and the ED wanted to know where the money for this came from. The ED also wanted to know how he and Chakraborty met. ED officials also asked him how many people he knows other than her in Bollywood.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chased by TV news crews, Rhea Chakraborty goes to police again

The NCB team is specifically looking at the extent to which drugs are allegedly served in some parties of Bollywood and who supplies them. An NCB official said they were making a list of the drug dealers to find how the drugs reached Rajput. But the official said many drug peddlers have gone underground.

"There are about 400 drug peddlers in Mumbai. We are investigating how many of them supply drugs for parties," an NCB official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news