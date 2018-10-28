Mumbai: Drunk woman strips in front of police, thrashes security guard

national

In the CCTV footage, a woman is seen having an heated argument with the watchman whom she later thrashed and then dialled the police emergency number

A screen grab from the video

A female, who claims to be a model-cum-content writer, stripped after she had an altercation with a security guard at a posh housing society of Lokhandwala in Andheri west, Mumbai. The incident dates back to October 25, 2018 night when the girl, who was heavily drunk, created chaos and attacked the security guard.

"The woman, who is a native of Deharadun, lives as a paying guest in the posh housing society of Lokhandwala. She was drinking inside her flat on the 15th floor of the building and asked the security guard Alok via intercom to get a packet of cigarette for her. The security guard however denied. Enraged, she came down and started to argue with Alok," said an officer.

In the CCTV footage accessed by mid-day, the woman is seen having an heated argument with the watchman whom she later thrashed and then dialled the police emergency number. A team of cops from Oshiwara police station reached the spot and asked the woman to come to the police station to register a case. However, the woman denied to go to police station saying there was no female officer with the police team.

As per our discussion on phone. We have shared this with Oshiwara police station you can speak to PSI Bamane 26322753, 26323861, 26323862. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 26, 2018

Ty so much ...I m going today to file a complaint... — Megha Sharma (@MeghaSh77484473) October 27, 2018

"So this is our Mumbai police where they can take a lady to the police station at 3 am n without my fault and also without any lady constable. Though the law is after 7pm nobody can take a female to the police station."

The woman wanted to go to her flat but the cops refused to let her go. In a fit of rage, she stripped off her clothes and started shouting at the security guards and police officers and also attacked another security guard identified as Usman.

On Saturday, she reached Oshiwara police station to register her complaint. Her statement was recorded and the case is likely to be registered. The senior police officers refused to comment.

Also Read: Mumbai: 4 'Drunk' Women Held For Assaulting Cops In Bhayander

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates