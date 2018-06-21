Mumbai: Enjoy a special East Indian feast at homechef Helen Baretto's house

Enjoy a special East Indian feast at homechef Helen Baretto's house or head to a charming eatery to celebrate the San JoÃÂ£o Festival with authentic Goan food

Prawns fry

In the comfort of a home

Linguistics can be funny. It often throws us off because we are not sure when history and colloquialism supersede the tenets of nomenclature. For instance, how were we supposed to know - as natives of East India - that the East Indian community dwelling in the western belt (the name itself is contradictory) has, in effect, nothing at all to do with Bengal? So, we are piqued when we hear about the East Indian Chronicles - a feast organised by Authenticook, a Mumbai-based food start-up, and hosted by home chef Helen Barretto - because the cuisine offers the most comprehensive summary of a community.



An East Indian feast at Helen Barretto's home

Barretto, who is a South Indian by birth, married into an East Indian family and was mentored by her husband's aunt. Today, she has blossomed into a seasoned chef who can conjure authentic dishes that range from simple curries and roasts to quintessentially East Indian recipes such as chicken moilee.



Stuffed crab



Pan rolls

For this meal, the menu is: a welcome tamarind juice, potato chops for starters, chicken moilee - a garlicky and hot curry with fried chicken, potato and onion rings, which also makes use of the special East Indian bottle masala comprising nearly 30 spices and ingredients, chicken vindaloo and a chicken stew cooked with subtly flavoured spices in a combination of vegetables; along with fugias, which are deep-fried balls of flour, flatbreads made out of rice flour called bhakri, and arroz fuggath, a rice preparation which is donned with cashews and boiled eggs.



Pork vindaloo

"I am crazy about cooking and seeing people enjoy good food makes me happy, too. You can only find such dishes in a home because they are rooted in history and heritage," Barretto tells us, adding, "Yeh khaana jo khayega uski yaadein taaza ho jayengi".



Helen Barretto

ON: June 24, 1 pm to 4 pm

AT: Malad West (Address is revealed only after payment)

CALL: 9819497968

LOG ON TO: authenticook.com (to book a meal for up to 6 people)

COST: Rs 1,100 (per person)



Prawns caleen

In the throes of a celebration

IF you were strolling around Goa's quaint countryside just before the onset of the monsoon, chances are that you would have spotted locals across ages jumping into shallow wells, ponds and streams, or adults tanking up on feni and tucking into delectable food. Such is the imagery of the Sao Joao festival, which commemorates the christening of Jesus Christ by St John the Baptist. Jumping into wells is symbolic to Christ's baptism, which took place in the River Jordan.



San Joao

Understandably thus, the city's newest Goan joint will be celebrating the feast this Sunday with an open BBQ, live music, copious amounts of food and drinks at affordable, Goan rates.

"In Goa, people don't eat dishes like sorpotel and vindaloo on a daily basis. These dishes are made for special feasts," says chef Lloyd Braganza, speaking of why the restaurant will be sticking to the regular menu on Sunday, adding that, "We will be serving samarachi kodi, which is a sambar-like gravy made with prawns, dried mango seeds, bimli [a tamarind-like tangy fruit] and other spices."



Lloyd Braganza

What to expect? "A good time and great food," says chef Braganza, keeping it short. "And for those who like to have a little teaser of the real action, we'll also have water guns," he signs off.

ON: June 24, 12 pm onwards

AT: House of Lloyd, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

CALL: 30151936

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates