Mumbai: Fake flames, LED lights and Gayatri Mantra to scare off SEEPZ leopard

The Ganpati idol through which the Gayatri Mantra is played continuously

An office at SEEPZ has installed a sound and light show on the building premises in the hope of scaring away the four-legged frequent visitor to the area. The leopard has already been spotted five times in the past week in the office area located close to the forested hill patch near Andheri's Mahakali caves. Employees of one of the several offices in the area, Power System Operation Corporation Limited (PSOCL), have installed loudspeakers, LED lights and an artificial flame to scare away the animal.

The leopard has been sighted in three office buildings around the Veravali Pumping Station over the past week. On December 9, CCTV footage of a camera installed in the building premises of WRPC captured the leopard attacking a stray dog in the building premises at 2.32 am and the video had gone viral on social networking sites.

The leopard that was spotted in CCTV camera last week, snatching a dog

The Forest Department team immediately reached the spot and sensitised the people there about the dos and don'ts. Camera traps were also installed in the area and night patrolling was started.

A Forest Department official told mid-day that people in the buildings have been told to illuminate the areas where the leopard was spotted. "The sound from the devices might give the leopard the impression that there is human presence on the premises and might scare him," he said.

PSOCL has installed four devices that play the Gayatri mantra continuously to shoo the leopard away. LED lights have also been installed on the boundary wall of the premises and panels have also been erected to prevent the leopard from entering the building.

An artificial flame lamp has also been installed in the building on the machine where the leopard was seen resting.

The staff and security guards at the premises have been advised to remain alert always and move in groups post-sunset. A night patrolling team from the Mumbai Range of Thane Forest Department (Territorial) has also been visiting the area. Local dogs on the premises are kept indoors at night.

5

No. of times the leopard has been spotted in one week

