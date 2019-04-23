Mumbai: Family in Mulund is desperately seeking dad

national

Distraught kin say the 54-year-old wandered off from Mumbai Central station on April 2

Sunil Mahukar

A Mulund family of a mother and her two children are desperately looking for their relative Sunil S Mahukar who has gone missing from near Mumbai Central Station area from April 2. Manasi Mahukar, 24, said, "My 54-year-old father Sunil Mahukar has disappeared from near the railway station. He is an alcoholic. He was in the area as he had to complete his Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS) formalities."

Manasi added, "My father worked at Bandra station as head booking clerk. He was in the process of finishing his voluntary retirement formalities and had gone to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in Bombay Central for the same. My mother Madhuri had accompanied him. They had finished the formalities, and my mom went to the station's washroom for a few seconds. In that time, my father disappeared."

Manasi who works for a non-profit, says her mother, she and her brother Rishikesh who has given his Std X examinations are under great mental stress. "My father is an addict, and last year, he had fallen and suffered a head injury. His speech has been affected as a result, he cannot speak clearly. He also has Alzheimer's, brought on by the brain injury suffered in the fall."

Manasi said, "He has likely disappeared on his own. He does not have access to alcohol at home, and he has been confined to the house, so he has wandered off. We are hunting for him, in fact, as recently as April 17 my brother and some friends were looking for him in the area. Several people told them that they had spotted my father near Saat Rasta, around Nair Hospital, but we cannot find him." A distraught Manasi is hoping he will return home on his own but "we have filed a complaint with the Agripada police station, on the day he went missing," said the Mulund family, for whom every peal of the doorbell is met by hope that it is Sunil Mahukar at the door.

