Mumbai: Mulund station may go 'dry' over pending water bills

A Central Railway spokesperson said no bills are kept pending forever. "They are paid and the matter is resolved at the regular joint meetings between the two bodies. Mulund is an exception," he added

Mulund railway station and its adjoining railway colony could soon have their water supply cut, if two pending bills are not paid. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped a notice of R9 crore to the railway station and the railway colony, for the dues.

The two pending bills, addressed to the Assistant Divisional Engineer, Central Railway Mumbai, of R6.4 crore and R2.2 crore (both for February 2019), must be paid by May 2019 or else the water supply to the station and the colony will be disconnected, said a notice issued by T ward of the BMC to the railways.

As per the BMC hydraulic department's data of top defaulters on water charges as of January 30, 2019, both the Central and Western Railways owe a total amount of R422 crore for the past year.

BMC officials said that they have been having regular meetings with the railways and other bodies to sort the issue. "Some money in the bills is claimed to be disputed. The other issues are technical and the railways tell us they will pay as per the amount allotted to them in their budget. The usual procedure is to send reminders and notices to recover the pending bills and get in amnesty schemes to help the defaulters," a senior civic official said.

Rs 6.4cr

Amount of one of the pending bills

