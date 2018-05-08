Mumbai: Female bus attendant who filed molestation complaint leaves city fearing her safety

Survivor's lawyer claims complainant has left Mumbai as she fears for her well-being; school denies any pressure or intimidation



A female school bus attendant, who has filed a molestation complaint against the transport manager Rajesh Marathe, of a top school, with the Powai police, has left the city for her home town in the north of the country.

The molestation survivor's lawyer, Adil Khatri claimed that the woman approached him, "through my non-profit called Jai Ho Foundation. I am going to fight her case. I took up the case only a couple of days ago, the victim approached me because though the First Information Report (FIR) has been filed on April 26 the accused was not arrested. He has applied for anticipatory bail."

Fear and pressure

When Khatri was asked why the victim has left the city, instead of pursuing the matter in Powai where she has filed a complaint, he said, "She is not needed here after filing the complaint. I am representing her." The Mumbai lawyer cited that, "the complainant said she fears for her well-being after filing a complaint. She added that the school is very powerful and influential and she was wary of the repercussions if she stayed here. She has left the city for these reasons."

Completely false

Transport manager and accused Marathe says, "I applied and have got anticipatory bail. These allegations are completely false. There are so many female attendants at this school; there has not been any complaint. The complainant claims she has been working with the school since the past three years. That is not true. She has been working for one year only. The Powai police have my letter to the effect that they can call me for an inquiry or any investigation at any time. I am surprised at these allegations against me. Why me? I think this may have to do with some Union matter." When asked whether he meant Union rivalry, Marathe said, "I do not know exactly what."