Mumbai: Filthy Powai lake to get a Rs 11-crore clean-up

BMC to appoint a contractor to clean the Powai lake of vegetation, floating material and garbage at a cost of around Rs 11 crore for three years

Powai lake sees a lot of visitors over weekends

Powai lake, which is filled with water hyacinth and garbage, will soon get a thorough cleaning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of appointing a contractor to clean the lake of vegetation, floating material and garbage at a cost of around Rs 11 crore for three years. The contractor will use harvester machines to clean up the lake.

Spread over 220 hectares, Powai Lake is thronged by citizens on weekends. According to an official from the water department, "Due to illegal sewerage discharge, Powai lake has hyacinth and vegetation covering most of it. The contract will be awarded for three years. The contractor will also be responsible for transporting the cleared garbage to various dumping locations."

Officials said there are about 17 floodgates that carry sewerage water into Powai lake. The civic body has planned to construct a small bund inside the storm water drains to stop sewerage from getting into the lake. Apart from this, the BMC is going to put LED lights, setting up musical fountains inside the lake, constructing walkway along with the lake under the beautification plan. The promenade at Powai Lake is currently being beautified.

In the past decade, the civic body has spent upwards of Rs 50 core cleaning the lake and beautifying it thrice.

