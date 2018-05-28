Mumbai: Fire at Goregaon high-rise claims three lives

While one was trapped on the seventh floor, two others were stuck in the elevator



Representational picture

Three people died and nine others were injured after a fire broke out at the Techniplex building in Goregaon around 4.20 pm on Sunday. According to fire officials, after they found 25-year-old Naimuddin Shah on the seventh floor and two others in the lift between the fourth and fifth floors in an unconscious state, they were immediately rushed to Siddharth Hospital. However, the assistant medical officer on duty declared them dead on arrival.

The officials further said that the smoke quickly spread from the second to the upper floors, as the building has a glass façade, making it difficult for them to carry out the operation. It took them two-and-a-half hours to bring the situation under control even though eight fire engines, six tankers, two ladder machines and one van carrying the breathing equipment were immediately rushed to the spot.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a fire officer said, "Smoke travels very fast in buildings which have glass façade. In the past, fatal accidents have taken place in such buildings. However, the firemen carried out the operation with the help of breathing apparatus and other safety equipment." According to sources, some of the firemen suffered breathing problems due to the smoke. Three of them were even treated in a 108 ambulance at the spot. An assistant station fire officer was sent to Siddharth hospital for further treatment.

Speaking to mid-day, R A Chaudhari, deputy chief fire officer, said, "We are yet to ascertain the cause of fire, as the rescue operation is still on." When contacted, P S Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, "Of the three people who were trapped in the building, one was found unconscious on the seventh floor and two others were in the elevator between the fourth and fifth floors. All of them have been declared dead."

Also Read: Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs Goregaon Office Building

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates