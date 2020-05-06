Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building near Wankhede stadium

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A fire broke out at Vishnu Mahal, a residential building near Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday morning. This the second fire incident on consecutive days in south Mumbai.

The flames started in one of the apartments on the second floor of the building at D road, Marine Drive. There was a fire extinguisher in the building which helped to douse it before it spread. No one reported injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Yesterday there was a fire incident at 10-storey Atlas building on Napean sea road. It took four hours for the fire brigade to control the fire due to strong winds and initial hurdles of parking cars.

