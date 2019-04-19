Mumbai food: Delicious five course meal to celebrate final season of GOT

food

A four-course meal to celebrate the final season of the hit TV show would please the ruler of the Iron Throne

Sumac Chicken Tostada

Winter is finally here, and the wait for Game Of Thrones (GoT) has been long enough to test everyone’s patience. To commemorate the launch of the final season, Star World organised an eventful, five-course Westerosi meal fit for the ruler of Seven Kingdoms earlier this week. With expectations riding high, we ventured into what looked like an inspiration from the red wedding — the dining arena.

As we sat down to ravish the interesting spread created by a culinary team at The A Club helmed by chef Amit Bharadwaj, five iconic scenes from the show were screened. Chef Bharadwaj explained how each dish was conceptualised. For the first course, we tasted sumac chicken tostada, which is soft melted grilled chicken on a tortilla chip with a lace of tangy-spicy red sauce pressed on mayonnaise with fenugreek used as garnishing. It was unanimously one of the better dishes, but who can have just three portions? This one was actually inspired by the red wedding when — spoiler alert — Walder Frey kills the Stark family.



Seared tuna with curry leaf, lemon ice

For the second course, the chef drew inspiration from the scene when the Night King slays Daenerys’ dragon Viserion and turns him into the undead. As envisioned by the scene, the chef laid the next dish and called it seared tuna with curry leaf and lemon ice. While the seared tuna was to indicate the dragon, he used lemon ice to mirror the spear of the Night King. The pan-seared tuna not only looked appetising but was also rich in flavour. The minty feel of the lemon ice on the thin slices of fish left us wanting more.

The third course, eggs in a pyre of root vegetables, looked interesting but didn’t match our palate’s expectations. Interestingly, the dish came served with two different sauces that were shaped like eggs in a basket made of vermicelli along with olives placed on the heap of veggies. As for the main course, the chef tried his own variation on spaghetti and meatballs. Of course, it initially reminded us of Frey’s pie, but the taste didn’t seem any different. The chef got the inspiration from the skull-crushing The Mountain vs Oberyn Martell scene. Called snake spaghetti with mountain goat polpette, this dish was just about average.

And as a fitting finale, gold-crusted coconut panna cotta, heart of dark chocolate olive dust and Verbena glass, was the perfect finish to this meal. Chefs tend to increase the coconut flavour in panna cotta, but this version was well-balanced, with melting chocolate (although not dark) inside and a sprinkle of gold not only making it visually appealing but also delightful to eat.

The dinner was a one-off event at A Club, Lower Parel.