Mumbai Food: Delivery kitchen in Grant Road has quite the variety for you

A delivery kitchen in Grant Road ticks all the right boxes and leaves us wanting more

Crispy potato sriracha bao

If we had a rupee for every time somebody told us, "There's nothing in Grant Road", we'd be left with the kind of money to spend on multiple wedding receptions (without actually getting married). For two decades, we've heard people blatantly labelling our area of residence with tags that include dance bars, Lamington Road, and of course, the iconic B Merwan bakery. Which is why when we come across a delivery kitchen based in Grant Road East that is named after a fictional five-star restaurant situated at the end of the universe in Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, we are curious if it this is the start of new beginnings.

We find Milliways on an online food aggregator and place our order at around 8.30 pm from our workplace, which is on the other side of the Sea Link. We pick prawn crackers with sriracha mayo (R150), spicy shoyu ramen with braised chicken (R380), chicken ultimate chilli garlic wonton bowl (R350), and crispy potato sriracha bao (R220). But because we think it'll be fun to incur our purely non-vegetarian parents' wrath, we add the Vietnamese vegan pho (R320) to our cart.



Vietnamese vegan pho

We haven't reached home yet, but we get to know that our order already has — in 40 minutes. When we get there, we are impressed with the neat and tight packaging. The fluids come in pouches while the dry ingredients such as the ramen, crackers or fried noodles come in cartons or bowls. So, it is easy to mix the two together without getting your hands dirty.

The wonton bowl is true to its name — the chilli and garlic broth intensifies the taste of the steamed wontons, but doesn't overpower it. The skin of the wonton is soft and the filling instantly melts in your mouth. The mother isn't a fan of spicy fare, but this proves to be an exception because the wontons offset the spicy broth. We try the bao next, and it proves a tad disappointing in comparison. The bun isn't soft and is also quite sticky.



Prawn crackers

It comes filled with a potato cutlet or an aloo tikki drizzled with sriracha sauce with strips of lettuce. But the prawn crackers are a life-saver. The fried chips with prawn flavouring are delicious to say the least, and we recommend having it without the sriracha mayo. We can bet the aromas are authentic enough to lure any self-respecting Goan.

The ramen bowl comes with sprouts, chunks of braised chicken, and boiled egg. The broth doesn't have a strong aroma and the real star is the perfectly cooked egg that, when sliced and sandwiched between the meat and the ramen, leaves a pleasant aftertaste and isn't soggy. If you're home alone and ordering in, this is the dish to pick as it fills you up easily. But we can only tell if Milliways makes its location (and our parents) proud if it nails this vegan pho.



Spicy shoyu ramen with braised chicken

Our mother has the first go and declares in a truly spoon-dropping manner that we should probably turn vegan. Loaded with onion, corn, carrots, mint, and scallions coupled with thick noodles, it's the bowl you need on a sick day. The fare is affordable taking the portion size into consideration. With multiple chains whipping up Asian noodle bowls, there's a lot of thought put into these ones. We end dinner with a sense of fulfilment — because we now have a fine delivery kitchen in the area to boast about. One that probably even Douglas Adams would be proud of.

Time Tuesday to Sunday, 12 pm to 11 pm

Call 23012745

