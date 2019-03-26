Mumbai Food: Four latest eateries that are Instagram-perfect

food

Restaurants are perking up their interiors with artsy additions to ensure your feed looks as colourful as their ambience. We bring you four of the most grammable ones

The adage, "You eat with your eyes first," has probably never been more relevant. We step out, pick a place, get a table, place our orders, and we are ready to tuck in as soon as the food is served. But then, a whack on the hand stops us. "Let me take a photo first," someone asserts. In an era where for many of us, our entire lives, beginning from grocery shopping to political activism, are reliant on social media, can establishments survive unless they're riding the tide?

Even a few years ago, "Instagrammable" was simply an aesthetically pleasing space. Today, that's not good enough. And so restaurateurs are being forced to scratch the surface and offer something more. Four of the city's recent openings have upped their game in order to ensure their patrons are toasting and posting in equal measure. Here's what they have to say.

Swag tera desi

For Raj Sadvilkar, owner of a value-for-money restaurant and bar chain themed around Indian dhabas and thekas, the idea was to help patrons create memories. In keeping with the uber desi vibe of the space, Sadvilkar got autos and scooters done-up in vibrant colours installed across his outlets. These photo booths seem to be a hit among patrons, the restaurateur tells us, adding, "A decade ago, we would go out for a meal, enjoy the food and quietly come back. Today, things are different. People want to share their lives online and these little tweaks help in engaging our customers." Additionally, Sadvilkar has also placed screens above the entrance doors that showcase some of the pictures that patrons have shared online and tagged the establishment, too. "Sab ko memories banane hai," he shares.

AT Angrezi Dhaba (all outlets)

TIME 12 pm to 1 am

CALL 9004687755 (Dadar West)

It's time to Fez off

"Most people today like to explore unseen elements, click pictures and dine in interactive spaces," Mufiz Rakhangi, director, Zout Hospitality, points out while speaking about a photo corner in their newly-opened Mediterranean eatery in Colaba. "We wanted something simple which people can connect to. So, our Instagram spot is a colourful and fun- loving space where we have also added a few props like the Turkish Fez and a moustache and pout stick that diners have showed interest in. We'll be adding a Turkish coat too," he reveals.

AT Maffy's — Pan Arabian Bistro, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

TIME 6 to 10 pm

CALL 9819830575

Gone with the windmill



Kinetic motion installation

At this month-old bar and café, the idea was to create a young and fun flagship space. "We wanted the interiors to be an Instagrammer's paradise. So, it has been designed that way. A particular mention has to be made of the colourful installation in the verandah that was inspired from the kinetic motion of the mills.



Love booths

The booth seating, which has been designed as love seats, is a talking point, too," interior designer Sumessh Menon tells us, adding that the space has been attractive for patrons and art and food bloggers.

AT 145 The Mill, Kamala Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 68239998

Eat with your eyes

At this eatery, partner Anup Gandhi is working towards an entire menu called #DoItForTheGram, featuring dishes that are tailor-made for social media. "Items from our menu which people already love are being amped up for this menu, which will launch in the second week of April," Gandhi shared.

AT Jamjar Diner (Versova and Bandra West)

TIME 9 am to 12 am

CALL 7506640066 (Versova)

Friendship-wala scooty



At a Khar bar themed around Bollywood, one corner near the entrance features a vibrant replica of the 1942 BSA WA 500cc bike, aka the "Sholay scooter," At this hub, which works well for young collegians, the art installation seems to be a perfect spot for drunken pictures with your buddies that are likely to be accompanied with the hashtag #aboutlastnight.

AT 99 Bollywood Bar, Evergreen Building, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

TIME 6 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 9320999320

Insta gurus speak



Karishma Sakhrani

'Thanks to my obsessive relationship with social media, nothing makes me more happy than an Instagrammable café. Eye-catching facades, quirky interiors and well-plated food are the magic formula and 145 Café and Bar scores on every point!' Karishma Sakhrani



Simrranjit Ghuraa

'Maffy's is an Instagramable place because the food styling and plating can't go unnoticed and the dishes are tasty. The gorgeous view of the sea blends well with the space making it really pretty." Simrranjit Ghuraa

