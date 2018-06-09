Mumbai Food: Head over to this bazaar to try East Indian food, apparel and accessories

It will be inaugurated by Roger Pereira, an award-winning advertising professional

To revive the weekly community markets of East Indian gaothans, the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) has organised the East Indian Bazaar at the cafeteria of St Andrew's College, Bandra, today. It will be inaugurated by Roger Pereira, an award-winning advertising professional.

This is the fifth edition of the bazaar, which has been held in Orlem and Bandra before. With a focus on items intrinsic to the community, on offer will be ready-to-eat food, cooking ingredients, and apparel too. "Every village had a weekly market for people to buy all their necessities, be it food, vegetables or clothes. With time, these practices stopped. To revive this concept, we decided to organise one in sync with the times today," shares Gleason Barretto, founder trustee, MGP.

Barretto tells us that they had a footfall of 300 people in Bandra earlier, which increased to 500 for the next edition. But due to the prediction of heavy rains, he is keeping his fingers crossed this time. Eventually, they plan to increase the frequency and spread out the bazaar to different parts of the city.

Available for sale today is the surka, a garment worn by men from the community. The focus, though, is on the food with items that aren't available in restaurants. Those who love exploring local East Indian flavours can try homemade delicacies by Lydia Miranda such as jawala and prawn cutlets, tongue and corn beef sandwich, pork tamriel, tongue moilee, pork and chicken roast and pork sarpatel. Christina Kinny of East Indian Cozinha will set up a stall offering seven types of masalas — bottle, vindaloo and chinchoni (fish curry) masala, kujit spice blend, roast rub, frithad masala and more.

Those who dig their accessories can get a chance to buy East Indian jewellery.



ON Today, 5 pm to 9 pm

AT St Andrew's College, Bandra West.

