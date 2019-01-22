Mumbai Food: Taste the Goan goodness at this pop-up in Lower Parel

food

Seasoned in Goan and Portuguese cuisine, chef Gracian de Souza will add his touch of modernity to the authentic Goan fare he grew up eating, and Portuguese flavours he acquired over the years

Susegado, a Sunday Brunch by Thirsty City 127, will be the first of a pop-up series by the restaurant that will feature chefs from India and abroad, and will explore varied culinary experiences.

Seasoned in Goan and Portuguese cuisine, chef Gracian de Souza will add his touch of modernity to the authentic Goan fare he grew up eating, and Portuguese flavours he acquired over the years. "We'll be working on both, traditional items which aren't well known in Mumbai, as well as on interesting cocktails," de Souza shares.

ON: February 3, 12 pm to 4 pm

AT: Thirsty City 127, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9136942030

COST: Rs 1,800 (without alcohol), Rs 2,500 (with alcohol)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates