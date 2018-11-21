Mumbai Food: These burgers are inspired by homegrown flavours

food

Tuck into an array of quirky burgers found across city restaurant menus that are inspired by homegrown flavours

Soya mince burger with Kolhapuri spices

I love my India

A gourmet burger destination is all set to launch a new menu featuring desi burgers that capture flavours across the country's latitudes ranging from burgers with a Kolhapuri tadka, to a Goan spice mix, to a burst of tangy Chettinad masalas. With a penchant for serving epicurean burgers with a zany twist, the New Burger Fiesta at this joint is aiming to capture local flavours between breads.



Death wish burger

On offer are quirky variants like the death wish burger (Rs 250) — with Nagaland's famous bhut jolokia chillis as the star of the dish — the crispy soya burger with Kolhapuri spices (Rs 175) — which gives the simple soya chunk a Maharashtrian twist — and the Goan cafreal burger (Rs 210), where the classic chicken curry is turned into a burger filling.



Goan cafreal burger

Seeking to highlight the underlying inspiration behind these burgers, Anurag Katriar, executive director and CEO for deGustibus Hospitality, which helms the eatery, tells us, "The QSR market for burgers is largely dominated by big MNC players who churn out 'factory-style' burgers made with frozen patties and buns. However, these burgers are fairly monotonous in taste. We have tried to address this by infusing our burgers with a wide range of local and unique flavours." And Katriar's effort comes through in the democratic menu that has managed not only to encompass an uber desi palate, but have also experimented by incorporating a dessert in the form of a custard burger.

Time 11 am to 10 pm

At Indigo Burger Project (all outlets).

Call 66664012 (Nariman Point).

What's in this vada pav?

AS a non-Mumbaikar, we have often wondered what a variant of the classic local snack would taste like. Our musings are finally available in the form of a juicy lucy vada pao (Rs 100) wherein the humble vada has been re-imagined as a cheese bomb, served between fresh paos with a wodge of the good old chutney.

"This is the most recent addition to our menu and our take on the traditional Mumbai style vada pao, but with a twist," executive chef Clyde Comello tells us.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At Super Pao, Flea Bazaar Café, Kamala Mills.

Call 24970740

This burger is khaas

Taking the chicken tikki burger to another level, the folks at this eatery have turned minced chicken cooked in Indian spices into a scrumptious patty, transforming it into the murgh -e-khaas burger (Rs 600) served with onion, cucumber, tomato and green chutney.

"This is one of my favorite burgers on the menu and it is inspired by the flavours of the street food I tried in Lucknow.

Succulent from inside and slightly crisp on the outside, the burger is loaded with desi flavours," shares chef Jerson Fernandes, its creator.

Time 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At Jeon Eatery, Sea Princess Hotel, Juhu.

Call 26469500

Gourmand-cum-herbivore

We have witnessed, more than once, meat lovers scrunch up their face when someone orders a vegetarian burger, but the co-owner at this takeaway thinks otherwise.

"Many say that vegetarian burgers are underrated and we to change that with our freshly-made gourmet variants," says Moulik Shah about the makhani burger (Rs 250), made with a grilled paneer steak and served with oddball condiments like an in-house makhani sauce and a dollop of basil yoghurt, along with onions.

Time 11 am to 11 pm (Monday to Thursday); 11 am to 3 am (Friday to Sunday)

At Burger HQ, SN Path, Lower Parel.

Call 9987618923

Kebab surprise

Kebabs have a way of inducing an imagery: that of a perspirating man skewing seekhs on an open tandoor at lightning-fast speed before sliding the luscious and tender pieces of meat on a paper plate. Their hand appears out of a cloud of smoke as they serve you the delicacy with a side of pyaaz and green chutney.

Now, a burger hub is serving the smoky and succulent appetiser, made with hand-pounded and roasted masalas, tandoori mayonnaise and chilli onion rings, all ensconced within two soft charcoal or regular burger buns. "The dish began with a fascination from my travels in North India. And my love for seekh kebab turned into a burger," says chef Rakesh Talwar about the seekh kebab burger (Rs 550).

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

At South Bombay Bar, Atria Mall, Worli.

Call 9820444345

More of the good stuff

. Twisted dabeli: A crumb-fried dabeli patty, juicy pomegranate kernels, peanuts, onions, tomato and a tangy tamarind dip served as a burger. AT Olive Bistro, Goregaon. CALL 26469500 COST Rs 310.

. Tandoori chicken burger: Pulled tandoori chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and achari mayo, all in a burger served with fries. AT The Market Project, Kurla. CALL 40897500 COST Rs 275.

. And... we finally have a veg burger (#onpublicdemand): Balti spiced paneer mutter patty served in a bun with achari mayo and cajun fries. AT Social (all outlets). CALL 7506394239 (Colaba). COST Rs 250.

