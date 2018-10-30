Mumbai Food: This eatery in Mulund serves chicken bhel

food

A whiff of chicken being slow-roasted on rotisserie, and a large crowd waiting on most days, will guide your nose to EFC Shawarma on 90-feet road in Mulund

Chicken Bhel

The street food stalls in Mulund have been the fodder for several viral social media videos for their cheese-laden fast food innovations. Although a delight for those who don't pinch the calories, there are hardly any rasta-fare options for non-vegetarians in the leafy suburb. But a trip to Mulund East can solve your greasy grub craving. A whiff of chicken being slow-roasted on rotisserie, and a large crowd waiting on most days, will guide your nose to EFC Shawarma on 90-feet road.

Run by Jayesh Vaity, whom you'll often see shredding chicken with long knives on busy nights, EFC Shawarma is known for their 'lamba' shawarmas (they offer a smaller size too, in both, vegetarian and chicken options). Their vast menu has other options for a full meal such as mutton dum biryani, tandoori kebabs, grilled sandwiches and burgers.

Their most hat-ke section on the menu, however, is chicken bhel, which in a way, is like a deconstructed shawarma. Made with thinly sliced roasted chicken, mayo, veggies, schezwan sauce, cheese and fries, the bhel comes in varieties such as plain and classic special chicken (R80 and R90), and classic cheese schezwan special chicken (R120). The cheese and mayo-laden chicken makes for a meaty meal, which we often use at home, too to fix a sandwich with toasted baguettes. A big draw among the locals, be ready to wait for your treat on busy days.

ON: 6 pm to 10 pm

AT: Shop no 5, Center Point, 90 Feet Road, Mulund East.

CALL: 9867850843

