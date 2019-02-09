Mumbai food: Top ramen in the city- what to eat and where

food

Since winter has decided to stay longer this year, we scoured the city for some of the best versions of the piping hot comfort food. Slurp away some delicious ramen

Pic/Atul Kamble

From Hokkaido's streets

Made with chicken bone broth, ajitsuke eggs, pork chasu, fermented black garlic oil and hand pulled sesame ramen noodles, the tori paitan (Rs 850), at the newly opened Japanese fine-dine, Mizu, aims to transport you to the streets of Hokkaido.

Explaining what sets the dish served here apart, head chef Lakhan Jethani says, "To make our ramen, we use authentic ingredients that come from Japan. Also, our chicken bone broth boils for 24 hours and post that, the texture is so smooth, supple and milky that it seems like there's added cream, but it contains absolutely no dairy."

Touching upon the growing interest in Japanese food in general, and in ramen, particularly, Jethani remarks, "I feel like the curiosity in Asian food could be attributed to the fact that it actually deserves that recognition. Moreover, India is a part of Asia, and we tend to get influenced by countries that are closer to us."

TIME: 7.30 pm to 1.30 am

AT: Atria Mall, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 9819830575

Yummilicous with a bang for your buck

We opened with the intention of making gourmet food accessible to the masses, keeping in mind Indian preferences for soulful food," shares Ashwin Ramachandran, head chef at Milliways Broth Noodles & Bao, a delivery-only joint.

The heart of the spicy shoyu ramen (Rs 350 for veg, Rs 380 for chicken, Rs 420 for pork and Rs 450 for seafood) here, is the broth, Ramchandran explains, adding that it is prepared using slow simmered stock and tare, a flavour concentrate that uses shitake mushrooms as its driving ingredient. Elaborating on the rise in interest in the dish, he says, "Ramen is like the wild child of Japanese cuisine and it has a lot of potential to cater to a larger audience. How can you say no to a bowl that is nutritionally sound, delivers a bang for its buck and is so much fun to eat?"

TIME: 12 pm to 11 pm

AT: Piroja Mansion, Grant Road East (Delivers within the radius of 15 km)

CALL: 8828878756

It is soupy, it is slurpy

An indescribable smokiness is inherent in Kofuku's miso ramen (Rs 680) that comes with a milky yellow broth, soba noodles and charred slices of chicken. "Ramen bowls are interesting because they are easy-to-eat, wholesome and healthy.

It is very popular across markets in Asia," executive chef James Biaka tells us, adding, "Japanese ramen is very different from its Korean or Chinese variants. The broth, which is very rich in protein, is usually made from pork, chicken or bonito fish flakes and soba noodles."

TIME: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 11.30 pm

AT: Both outlets (Juhu and Bandra).

CALL: 30151018 (Bandra)

A big bowl of goodness

The redolence of the pork chasu ramen (Rs 485) at The Fatty Bao is far-reaching. There's much to write home about this perfect bowl of goodness, brimming with flavours, delicate boiled egg halves, slippery noodles and luscious slices of pork belly or chasu. If umami is called so because it's difficult to describe the flavour, then the ramen here is your best bet at decoding what that means.

"Ramen is hearty, warm and fresh, and has a complex flavour profile. The dish is a perfect collision of tradition and innovation," says executive chef Prashanth Puttaswamy, explaining why the noodle broth has gained currency among patrons.

TIME: 12 pm to 3.15 pm; 7pm to 1 am

AT: All outlets (Powai, Bandra West and Andheri).

CALL: 26005220 (Bandra West)

Piping hot and happening

The delicacy at this Asian eatery is a simple concoction of clear soup, noodles and white soya. "It's a classic dish which is comforting and flavourful," says executive chef Sahil Shah speaking about the ramen (Rs 335 for veg, Rs 370 for chicken and Rs 400 for seafood) at PA PA YA.

"It is the perfect harmony of traditional Asian flavours and textures and a complete meal in itself," he adds.

TIME: 12 pm to 12 am

AT: All outlets (BKC, Lower Parel and Colaba).

CALL: 7400433430 (BKC)

