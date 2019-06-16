Mumbai: For motorists at Oshiwara, all roads lead to traffic nightmare

national

The BMC may have shut down the nullah bridge for repairs, but it forgot to provide an alternative one for motorists, causing peak-hour mayhem

The Oshiwara nullah bridge was shut down for repairs last week

Even as traffic at SV Road continues to be a nightmare for commuters, the BMC is ignoring immediate solutions. After the Oshiwara nullah bridge was shut down for repairs last week, a road opposite Relief Road at Oshiwara, which leads to Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari, was supposed to bring respite to motorists. However, that stretch is also dotted with potholes and is narrow for traffic, said locals. Motorists are now demanding that the BMC repair the road, to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

Incidentally, when the BMC shut the bridge, they hadn't provided an alternative road for motorists. Relief Road at Jogeshwari that leads towards Link Road, was also partially shut for Metro construction. Residents then approached the civic body to open this particular road, which was being used to park heavy vehicles.

Taufik Khan

A civic official, who did not wish to be named, said, "Some people had approached us a few days ago to allow traffic here. We cleared the parked heavy vehicles, but it's too narrow to use."

The decision to shut the bridge was taken after the CSMT foot-over bridge collapsed in March this year, killing six people. A re-audit report suggested that the bridge be demolished and repaired.

Taufik Khan, 45, who owns a furniture shop at SV Road near Oshiwara Bridge, said, "It will take at least a year to repair this bridge, but I face a lot of trouble while travelling back home. Even my customers won't come here, because of the state of the other roads here."

Resident Idris Ismael Sunasar, added, "Because all the roads are in a poor shape, the traffic situation is nad during peak hours." Motorists said that the BMC should have planned in advance, and fixed the other roads, before shutting the bridge. When contacted, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K West Ward, Prashant Gaikwad, said, "We will clear the potholes at the earliest and assure that the light vehicles move without any hassle."

