Caught! Traffic law keeper turns traffic violator in Navi Mumbai
Person working for the traffic department in Navi Mumbai riding two-wheeler that did not have a number plates either on the front or rear side of the vehicle
In what can be termed as a classic case of law enforcers violating the law, a person working with the Navi Mumbai traffic department was caught breaking the law.
The offender in question was unlocking the wheel clamps of cars sealed by the traffic cops on account of illegal parking, but what was surprising was that he was seen riding a two-wheeler that did not have a number plate either on the front or rear side of the vehicle.
The Navi Mumbai traffic police use wheel clamps to lock vehicles that are illegally parked on roads. The vehicles which are usually parked on the wrong side that is when there are no odd-even board existing on that particular stretch or parked on a no-parking zone are pulled up for traffic violations.
A mid-day reader noticed this person on the illegal two-wheeler and questioned the rider about how he could violate traffic rules by riding a bike without a number plate. However, the rider who said he worked with the traffic department promptly replied that enquiry should be made at the traffic booth about the issue. He said, “Speak to the traffic police in the chowkie” regarding the incident.
