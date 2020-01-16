Mumbai: Frere road bridge between Charni Road and Grant Road shuts from tonight

The Frere Road Over Bridge (ROB) located between Charni Road and Grant Road will be closed from 00.00 hrs during the intervening night of January 16 and 17, 2020 for dismantling as well as regirdering work of this ROB.

According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, road users can use Kennedy road over bridge towards the south side and Falkland road over bridge towards the north side for crossing during the time the Frere road bridge is closed for re-girdering. The estimated cost of regirdering is Rs 9.60 crore.

The IIT-Mumbai team during their audit had found corrosion in connections of the girders and had recommended immediate repairs as a solution and rebuilding as a long-term solution. The new girders have been designed by Western Railway inhouse and have been made of high strength non-corrosive steel with metallised girders.

The existing road is 16.78 metres wide and the new bridge will be 17.49 metres with two separate carriageways and pedestrian walkways and is planned to be completed in six months.

Bhakar said all the owners of the utilities running on this bridge have been re-notified and once again requested by Western Railway to remove their installations such as cables, wires, pipelines, etc. at the earliest and to shift them away from the bridge, else the Railway Administration will be constrained to take up the dismantling work and will not be responsible for any inconvenience caused.

The Frere Road Bridge across the railway tracks at Grant Road was built in 1921. Experts from IIT Mumbai along with Western Railway engineers had carried out a safety audit of ROBs on the suburban section of the Mumbai division and suggested health monitoring of a few bridges.

The bridge had to be shut for traffic after cracks were noticed on its surface of one of the bridges.

