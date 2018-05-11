Mumbai: Gangster jailed for double murder seeks court's permission to end his life

Pawar recently suffered a paralytic attack that had allegedly affected his quality of life

In a rather bizarre incident, a Mumbai gangster who was arrested in a double murder, has sought permission to end his life from a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court.

The request came from thirty-four-year Sachin Pawar, who was arrested for the murder of Nadeem Khatri and Babu Kurla in 2016. Pawar had committed the crime over gang rivalry with the duo. Pawar's plea comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling permitting passive euthanasia.

Pawar recently suffered a paralytic attack that had allegedly affected his quality of life. The gangster was initially lodged at the Arthur Road Jail and later moved to the Taloja jail. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Pawar's lawyer, Sandeep D Sherkhane as having stated, "We finally requested the court to move him to another jail, primarily for proper medical attention. Pawar was then shifted to Taloja jail."

In a letter to a MCOCA court, Pawar said that he was suffering from depression because of his paralysis. He had also sought bail for further treatment. Meanwhile, the HT report quotes the court as having asked special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade to file an affidavit in response to Pawar's bail plea.

