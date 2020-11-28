Mumbai: Get CCTV cameras in all train coaches, GRP tells Western and Central Railway

The Government Railway Police's (GRP) commissioner has asked the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (CR) to get CCTV cameras in all coaches. In the initial phase, the commissioner has asked for CCTV cameras in women's coaches and later in all of them. CCTV cameras, the GRP said, are necessary to detect crimes that take place in trains.

GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengavkar wrote to the general managers of CR and WR, raising the issue of passenger safety. Recently, there was also a meeting of GRP officers and WR officials where the latter assured the former of cooperation.

A senior GRP officer said, "The GRP has written to the railway administration, giving priority to safety of women travelling in locals. It has requested CCTV cameras in women's coaches."

"A few years ago, a parliamentary standing committee recommended CCTV cameras in women's compartments. Since then, the Railways has installed CCTV cameras in some women's compartments," the officer added.

In the past three years, 354 cases of molestation during train travel have been registered and 326 cases were solved by the GRP. In 2018, the GRP has registered a total of 39,317 cases, out of which, 5,796 were detected. Out of the total cases, 37,734 cases were of theft while 933 were of robbery. While in 2019, there were 33,818 FIRS, out of which 5,796 were detected. Of the total cases, 31,582 were of theft and 1,549 of robbery.

Between January 1 and November 26 this year, the force has registered 7,991 FIRs, out of which 1,474 cases have been detected. Of the total, 7,253 cases are of theft, while 533 are of robbery.

