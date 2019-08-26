Mumbai: 'Government's 'Fit India' plan unfit for schools'

mumbai

The central government's new initiative, 'Fit India' for schools in the state, has taken a hit. Schools have been asked to observe the National Sports Day on August 29 and ask students and teachers to take a pledge for fitness. But teachers are questioning the motive, as when it comes to hiring Physical Education (PE) teachers, allotting them adequate number of classes, having a dedicated playground with equipment etc, there is complete apathy in the system.

A new directive about observing National Sports Day, issued on August 23 to schools, is hence receiving strong reactions from teachers and educationists. The directive asks for arrangements, so students and teachers are able to take the fitness pledge on National Sports Day. It also asks for other activities such as sports, etc, to be held, but teachers say this is complete ignorance about ground realities. A PE teacher from an Andheri school said, "Many schools in the city don't have a proper playground.

In many schools the position of PE teacher is vacant." Adding to this, another teacher said, "In the primary sections of BMC schools, there are no PE teachers. Even in other schools PE class is given just two hours a week, which means four classes of 30 minutes. Taking children to the playground and bringing them back itself takes 10 minutes. What kind of time-allotment is this?"

Uday Nare, a teacher, said, "The initiative is good. But what is the point of having just one day dedicated to fitness, when through the year there is no real activity? All these issues about physical education in schools need to be addressed in order to execute the Fit India mission."

