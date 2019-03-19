Mumbai: Group of teenagers rescued by police after being lost in the jungle

national

A group of 22 people from Mumbai and Thane went to Tandulwadi fort situated in Safale Palghar district for a trek on Saturday where they decided to walk through the jungle in the evening but as it got dark they lost their way out of the jungle.

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

According to the Safale police sources, "A group of 22 people from Mumbai and Thane district visited Tandulwadi Fort situated in Safale Palghar district for a trek on Saturday where they decided to walk through the jungle around 7:30 pm but after sunset, they lost their way out of the jungle.

Fearing of being lost, they contacted the police control for help and senior inspector Sandeep Sanap from Safale police station despatched a team of officers to their rescue. Constable SU Solkhe, SB Bhavar, NL Dhongde reached the spot at around 9 pm and rescued the group. Their respective parents were contacted after which they were returned home safely," said Hemant Katkar PRO of Palghar district police.

