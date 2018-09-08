Mumbai: HDFC Vice President goes missing under mysterious circumstances

national

Sanghvi's car was found abandoned on Thursday in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on the seat. Police officials suspect this could be a case of abduction and have registered a missing complaint

Vice-President of HDFC bank Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi has gone missing from his office in Kamala Mills under mysterious circumstances since Wednesday.

Sanghvi has not returned to his home after he left for his office around 8:30 am on Wednesday. Sanghvi's car was found abandoned on Thursday in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on the seat. Police officials suspect this could be a case of abduction and have registered a missing complaint at Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg police station.

"He left for work at his usual time… and we have learnt that he left the office at around 7.30 pm. We could see him walking out of his branch but we could not locate his car while leaving the Kamala Mill premises on any CCTV camera," said a police officer.

The police said that Sanghvi's phone was switched off before he left Kamala Mill premises. "We have checked his call data record and found his last location at Kamala Mills. As his wife could not reach him till 10 pm, she came to the police station and registered a missing complaint on Wednesday itself," the officer said, reported The Indian Express.

Police while investigating the case on Thursday evening found an abandoned car near Sector 11 in Airoli. "We had sent a wireless message to all police stations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. Accordingly, the Airoli police informed us after they found Sanghvi's Maruti Ignis car," said the officer.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve (Central Region) said, "The NM Joshi police has registered a missing complaint in the case… our team is trying to locate the vice-president of HDFC Bank."

