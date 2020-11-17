Mumbai: Help pours in for 14-year-old boy who sells tea to support family

Subhan said that his mother wants to see him join the AirForce as a Fighter Pilot. Pic/Facebook Humans of Bombay

After the inspiring story of 14-year-old Subhan, who gave up his studies and started selling tea to support his family went viral, help started pouring in from all quarters. Subhan took up the odd job of selling to help his mother and to ensure that his sisters get to study via online classes.

A few days ago, Subhan's story was shared by Mumbai's popular Instagram handle 'Humans of Bombay'. Speaking to HOB Subhan said that his mother became the sole breadwinner in their family after his father died of a heart attack. "She would work odd hours and never took any offs because she wanted to provide for us. She gracefully took on Abbu's role as well and never let me or my sisters feel his absence," he said.

“Ammi has been the sole breadwinner of the family for twelve years now; ever since Abbu suddenly passed away of a heart... Posted by Humans of Bombay on Monday, November 9, 2020

The 14-year-boy boy makes tea at a shop in the Bhendi Bazaar area in Mumbai and later sells it in Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, and other nearby areas. Besides talking about his mother's hard work and sacrifice, Subhan also revealed an incident when she once sat with him after he nearly failed Geography and told him that only education would help him pave the way to a better future.

"She told me that she wants to see me join the AirForce as a Fighter Pilot. Seeing that glee of hope in her eyes, I made that dream my own and started studying very hard. My grades improved and my attendance became 100 percent," Subhan said with confidence.

The COVID-19 enforced lockdown affected Subhan and his family drastically as the sole earning member - his mother who lost her job as a school bus attendant since the schools were shut due to the pandemic. Recalling the struggle Subhan said, "One month into the lockdown, we had no money at all, even my piggy bank was empty."

In the beginning, Subhan started working at a general store thereby earning Rs 100 rupees a day. Although not much, Subhan says "at least we didn't have to go to bed hungry." Later, decided to start something of his own and began to sell tea in the lanes of Nagpada. "Paranthe waale uncle was kind enough to give me a corner. I make my tea at his stall and then bring it across the street to serve the shop owners," he says about the help he received when he started selling tea.

While ending his story Subhan added, "But I promise you Didi, I will go back to school. It's been so long since I last heard a story or played cricket with my friends. But until then, I'm happy to be a chaiwala for my family’s sake; after all...my tea does melt every worry."

While sharing Subhan's story, HOB also mentioned his address and soon, netizens opened their hearts to the 14-year-old. One user said, "Great..will visit him either today or tomorrow for sure, such a hard-working and inspiring boy," while another user commented, "Amazing spirit! He'll succeed in everything he does for sure!!"

