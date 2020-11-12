Mumbai: 28-year-old Thane man walked 1 lakh steps at home in under 20 hours

Balaji Suryawanshi poses with his record for the maximum number of steps walked indoors in one day. Pic/Twitter India Book of Records

A 28-year-old man set a record for walking the maximum number of steps indoors in a day. Thane resident Balaji Suryawanshi created the record by walking 68 km indoors in just under 20 hours. Interestingly, Suryawanshi had lost nearly 15 kilos in under two months earlier this year.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 28-year-old regulatory affairs professional now holds the record for the maximum steps walked indoors in a day after he walked 1,00,128 steps, beginning at midnight on September 20 and finishing at 7:55 pm.

Also Read: 5-year-old bags world record title for identifying most cartoon characters

On October 3, the India Book of Records gave Suryawanshi a certificate, which states that he covered 67.8 kilometres in over 19 hours and 55 minutes. Suryawanshi recorded the entire exercise over an app called StepsApp and used Google Fit to tally the numbers.

Talking about his feat, Suryawanshi said completing the exercise was not easy as his feet were completely swollen by the end of the exercise. "I began by taking one-minute breaks to cool down after every hour, just to catch my breath," the Thane resident said.

After a few hours, Suryawanshi would take five-minute breaks to rub pain-relief ointment on his legs and then resume walking.

Suryawanshi also revealed that he had lost 15 kgs in 60 days by walking 10,000 steps at home every day before the lockdown. Having become fit after losing all the weight gave Suryawanshi the inspiration to work towards the goal of setting the record.

Also Read: Malad man beats COVID-19, runs London Marathon virtually

He further said that he began taking an interest in getting fit after he realised that he was getting tired after standing for half an hour in a local train and feeling breathless after walking short distance.

"I started by changing my diet and eating two-three boiled eggs a day, some days switching it with poha or idlis for breakfast. For lunch, I had chapatis and vegetables and a salad, while for dinner, I had two rotis, a vegetable and curd," Suryawanshi said.

He further added, "Because my basal metabolic rate is low, I avoided eating thrice a day. I found that intermittent fasting worked for me and my body began responding to the schedule very well."

However, Balaji said that people should work out something that is good for their own system and not copy his program as some people can have adverse reactions to intermittent fasting.

A part of Suryawanshi's program also meant giving up junk food. Giving insights on the same, he said, "I had to totally get rid of the junk food and outside food, which was extremely difficult."

He also said that giving up in junk food was worth it. He started working out by walking 2 kilometers in the first few days and then ramped up the distance to 5 kilometers daily. Soon, hitting the target of 10,000 steps became an easy goal and he went for walks at varying times of the day.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Suryawanshi said he tried several other diet tricks and plans but kept getting depressed after they didn't work. "With some of the plans I was losing weight but just kept gaining it back again. I just wanted to do something to make the weight go away permanently and decided to work on a plan by myself," he said.

Suryawanshi stated that people looking to lose weight must not give up after a few days and ensure that they stick with the program in order to achieve the goal.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news