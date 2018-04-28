Mumbai: IIT-B to help drain out Central Railway and BMC's monsoon woes

Premier institute roped in to look at the peculiar problem of the interconnectivity of Central Railway and BMC drains to ensure seamless flow of drainage in monsoon



At certain locations, there were issues hindering the flow of water under tracks from railway culverts to BMC drains

The Central Railway (CR) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have roped in the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) to drain out their monsoon woes. This came about after the organisations found out that their culverts and cross drains flowing under the railway lines did not seem compatible, thus obstructing the seamless flow and discharge of water during high tides. The peculiar problem of the drains' interconnectivity will now be freshly looked at.

Lead to smoother ops

"CR and BMC are jointly exploring the feasibility of improving the discharge capacity of some cross drains. BMC has commissioned a study by IIT-B to suggest measures for the same. Further action will be considered based on their recommendations," said CR's additional divisional manager Vidyadhar Malegaonkar.

Sources said that at certain locations, there were issues hindering the flow of water under tracks from railway culverts to BMC drains at the location of cross drains. It was found that either the surface levels were different, or there were some obstructions. This required a comprehensive study and solution, which is why IIT-B has been roped in to see what can be done.

Prep work begins

BMC and railways also conducted a pre-monsoon co-ordination meeting last week, where they identified a total of 25 locations in the city that required immediate attention prior to the monsoon. The preparatory work for monsoon has already begun from February-March, during which 79 culverts have been cleaned and the work of one additional opening at Tilak Nagar to ease the flooding in Kurla has been completed. CR has also requested BMC to provide pumps with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters per hour at Kurla and Mukhyadhyapak Nallah in Sion to pump out water.

The discharge of sewage, which is also an important issue during monsoon, was also discussed in detail during the meeting. BMC has assured suitable action to prevent discharge of water in railway premises, especially near the Sandhurst Road station. It has also promised to get one unsafe building there vacated before the monsoon begins.

79

Number of culverts cleaned so far

25

Number of locations that require immediate attention before monsoon

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates