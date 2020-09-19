Mumbai: Illegal occupants removed from around 70 railway staff quarters

The railway police on Friday sealed more than 70 flats allocated to railway staff in Mumbai which had illegal occupants staying in them. They also took action against nine railway staffers who rented out their 1-BHK flats to outsiders for Rs 8,000 per month.

In Mumbai, around 4,460 railway quarters have been allocated to staff. Speaking with mid-day, Western Railway (WR), Public Relations Officer Ravindra Bhakar said, "During the lockdown, many people started staying in railway colony flats illegally while nine railway employees had given their flats on rent. Upon receiving this information, we conducted a thorough inquiry and sealed more than 70 flats. We also conducted a departmental inquiry against nine staff members who rented out their flats. A majority of these flats are in Khar and Bandra."

Sources from Khar Railway Colony said, "For the last several years, a particular gang has been active in the area who allows non-railway employees to stay in these flats on rent. Senior railway officials are also involved but no one has taken action against them."

The source added, "The gang first searches for vacant flats in the colony. Later, they approach those who need flats on rent. Once they find tenants, they don't take any brokerage or deposit — just the rent. Moreover, the tenants are already informed to vacate the flats if an official comes over asking for details."

