Mumbai: Jawan posted at Governor's residence shoots self

A 28-year-old SRPF jawan posted at Raj Bhavan attempted suicide by firing his service gun on Monday. The jawan, identitfied as DD Chavan was alone in his government quarters when he tried to kill himself.

"It was his holiday on Monday and he was alone in his government quarters when he attempted to committed suicide by firing his Self Loading Rifle and the exit bound of the bullet was seen on his head. He was rushed to St Elizabeth hospital. The doctors there referred him to Bombay hospital where he is battling for life. He has been put on life support system at the hospital and his condition is said to be critical," said an officer attached to Malabar Hill police station.

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajiv Jain said, "During primary investigation it was revealed that he was tensed due to ongoing dispute with his wife. We will probe into the matter."

Also Read: Woman jumping to her death falls on man taking a walk, both die

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates