Surat woman jumping to her death falls on man on a walk, both die

Surat: A woman, committing suicide, jumped to her death on a 69-year-old man who was returning from a morning walk in Ahmedabad. Both people died on the spot.

According to a report in The Week, the deceased woman named Mamata Rathi, a Surat resident, was said to be undergoing treatment of multiple illnesses and was staying with her brother in the city. It is known that both deceased were staying in the same building.

On the other hand, the deceased man named Balu Gamit (69) was returning from a morning walk, when Rathi jumped from the 13th floor of the apartment to her death. The report mentioned that Rathi had arrived in Ahmedabad with her husband and four-year-old daughter. She was undergoing treatment for insomnia among other illnesses. Her family suspects that she took the extreme step as she had not slept for a fortnight and was mentally disturbed. They also said that other illnesses may have driven her to commit suicide.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent both bodies for postmortem. They are said to be examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the building.

