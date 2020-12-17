Mumbai: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019 party video

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned filmmaker Karan Johar for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

According to NCB officials, the summon has no date but the anti-drug agency has asked the filmmaker to appear before them as they want to obtain certain details. The NCB has not confirmed if they have found any drug link with Karan Johar.

No physical presence is required; he can send his representative to share the details of whatever the agency is looking for from him, an NCB official said.

Later, NCB officials clarified that instead of a summon, a notice has been sent to Karan Johar in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019 in which several Bollywood personalities were seen in a viral video. He has been asked to share the details by Friday, December 18.

An NCB official said that a notice has been given with regard to the video which had gone viral on social media. "The NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa in this regard and was marked to the Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent," the official said.

NCB officials also clarified that Johar has not been asked to appear before the drug-law enforcement agency.

Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader had approached the NCB in September this year over the alleged drug party hosted at Johar's residence in 2019. The party was attended by several actors including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news