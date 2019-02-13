Mumbai: Karate teacher tortures student with 200 sit-ups as punishment, booked

national

Cops book a karate teacher of a Nalasopara-based school after he tortures a 12-year-old for having fun with other kids before class

12-year-old Ganesh Kamble along with his parents at the hospital. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 12-year-old student of a Nalasopara-based school is writhing in pain at a local hospital, all because of a karate teacher, who made him do 200 sit-ups after he was found having fun with other children on the school's terrace. The Tulinj police booked the culprit – Chaudhary – on Monday, after victim Ganesh Kamble along with his mother and uncle filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Chaudhary under the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the police, On February 8, some of the students of the school were playing on the terrace before the teacher arrived for the karate class. On reaching for the class when he saw it, he got irritated and asked the kids to do 100 sit-ups as punishment. However, after completing 100 sit-ups when Ganesh told Chaudhary that he was done, he got further irritated and asked him to do another 100.

Speaking to mid-day, the 12-year-old said, "I did not feel anything in the evening after returning from school. But when I woke up the following morning, I had fever and was also having trouble in walking properly. When my mother asked me, I narrated the whole incident to her."

Ganesh's mother Pooja Kamble said, "When I saw him having difficulties in sitting and walking, I asked him what the matter was. That is when he told me that his karate teacher forced him to 200 sit-ups.

When we approached the authorities concerned to complain about the incident, we were told that the principal was not available. When we asked the other staffers of the school about it, they said the karate teacher was on contract, and hence, they had nothing to do about it. When we went to the karate teacher, he arrogantly said that 200 sit-ups was not a big deal, as he himself does 400 daily. My son is admitted in the hospital for the past three days."

When contacted, Ganesh's uncle Parag Kamble said, "The school authorities and the karate teacher are responsible for my nephew's condition. They should be punished." Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Tulinj police station said, "We have booked the accused teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act. A team had gone to the school to check the CCTV cameras but was told that the recordings automatically get deleted after three days.

Hence, we have decided to record the statements of the other students who were present during the incident, but before that we have to take their parents' permission. We will act as per the law on whatever the investigation reveals."

Hospital speak

A source from Rakia Hospital, where the child is admitted, said, "The tissues of the muscles in the child's legs have been damaged, for which he is undergoing treatment. He will take another three to four days to recover."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates